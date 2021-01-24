Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SAN. Oddo Bhf raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 6.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 92,314 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 93.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 64,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

