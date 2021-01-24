Balancer Price Reaches $22.20 on Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. Balancer has a market cap of $154.16 million and $107.38 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be purchased for $22.20 or 0.00069936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

Buying and Selling Balancer

Balancer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

