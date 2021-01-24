Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) (LON:BAKK) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the stock.

BAKK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

BAKK stock opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.41. Bakkavor Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.40 ($1.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £472.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.53.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

