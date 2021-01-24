Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) PT Raised to $21.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKR. HSBC cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.17 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,441,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,217,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Baker Hughes by 280.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,508,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,279 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,630,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $26,542,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

