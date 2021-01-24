B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.77). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

EGLE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.95.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $29.12.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.