AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.

AZZ has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AZZ to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Shares of AZZ opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $51.68.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

