Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives $37.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

NYSE:AX traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.74. 364,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,547. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $43.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 4,500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $148,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,359.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.