Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $0.76 on Top Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $41.03 million and approximately $12.12 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00075060 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.11 or 0.00771398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.70 or 0.04428702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,010 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

