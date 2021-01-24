AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.05 ($27.12).

Several research firms have commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

CS traded down €0.31 ($0.36) on Friday, hitting €19.21 ($22.60). 6,869,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.82 and a 200-day moving average of €17.78. AXA SA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

