Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,111 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 21,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $140.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $165.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.20.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

