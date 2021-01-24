Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 59,003 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,003 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period.

VFH opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

