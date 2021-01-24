Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 23,275 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $191.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total transaction of $1,003,226.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $336,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

