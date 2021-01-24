Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 128,768 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,768 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $825,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after acquiring an additional 537,107 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $44.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.26.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

