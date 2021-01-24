Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $9,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 11,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 78,974 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $7,560,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

FB stock opened at $274.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

