Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,736 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 106.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

