Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.50 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,077 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF alerts:

FREL stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $16.54 and a 1 year high of $29.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.