Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.67.

Intuit stock opened at $374.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.28. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $398.12. The company has a market capitalization of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

