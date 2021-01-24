Autoliv (ALV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Autoliv to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Autoliv stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $95.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.81.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $88,640.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

