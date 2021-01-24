Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €71.30 by Warburg Research

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) has been given a €71.30 ($83.88) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €63.61 ($74.84).

Shares of NDA opened at €69.46 ($81.72) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €69.84 ($82.16).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

