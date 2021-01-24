AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 2.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $40,784,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,046,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Shares of T opened at $28.93 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

