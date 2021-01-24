Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATASY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get Atlantia alerts:

ATASY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 10,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,311. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.