Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.89

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and traded as high as $14.11. Astronics shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 898 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $434.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $106.51 million for the quarter.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

