Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ASBFY opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $35.35.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

