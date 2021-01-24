ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 5,296.93 Average PT from Analysts

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,303.60 ($69.29).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASC. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,788 ($62.56). 172,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The stock has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,765.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,572. ASOS Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In other ASOS Plc (ASC.L) news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 148,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,375 ($57.16), for a total value of £6,475,000 ($8,459,628.95).

ASOS Plc (ASC.L) Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

