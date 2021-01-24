ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Boosted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 121.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after buying an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Capital International Sarl grew its position in ASML by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 6,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ASML by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $569.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.72. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $573.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

