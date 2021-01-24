Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 238.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashland Global.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626 in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Ashland Global by 46.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ashland Global in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 246,774 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.24.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.