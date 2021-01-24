Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.50

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.50 and traded as high as $20.36. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $19.99, with a volume of 51,464 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

