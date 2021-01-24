Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $264.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.21. 473,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,249. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.77. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $320.34. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $157,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,317 shares of company stock worth $91,119,118. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 871,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,397,000 after purchasing an additional 262,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 840,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,875,000 after purchasing an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,696 shares during the period. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,386,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

