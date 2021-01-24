Arionum Hits Market Capitalization of $51,944.59 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Arionum has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $51,944.59 and $21.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,040.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,242.84 or 0.03879015 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.74 or 0.00429888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $432.05 or 0.01348457 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.36 or 0.00544199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00433327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004150 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00270785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00023299 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (CRYPTO:ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

