Aries Wealth Management Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aries Wealth Management reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,789 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Aries Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

