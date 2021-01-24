Argus Raises AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target to $140.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price boosted by Argus from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a b+ rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $107.76 on Thursday. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,976,000 after buying an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 710,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after purchasing an additional 147,468 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.