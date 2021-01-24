Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of AR opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.51 million and a PE ratio of -4.56. Argonaut Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.76 and a 1 year high of C$3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.65.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR.TO) (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$125.77 million for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

