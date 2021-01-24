Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $81.03 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $81.03 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ardor Coin Trading

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

