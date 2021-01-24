Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ardagh Group from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardagh Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of Ardagh Group stock opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $338.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16. Ardagh Group has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $21.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 132.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 113,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardagh Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.