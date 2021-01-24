Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Trading Down 9.5% Following Insider Selling

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)’s share price traded down 9.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.35 and last traded at $20.88. 4,587,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 3,188,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Specifically, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $508,600. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $690.79 million, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.92.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcimoto by 515.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 313,561 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

