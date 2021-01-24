ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

MT stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

