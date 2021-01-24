Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Up 13.1%

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) were up 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.57 and last traded at $3.45. Approximately 1,320,915 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 707,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 177.69% and a negative net margin of 1,499.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

