Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) PT Raised to GBX 725 at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 590.65 ($7.72) on Wednesday. Aptitude Software Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.95. The company has a market capitalization of £333.30 million and a PE ratio of 54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing General Ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

