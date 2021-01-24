Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) PT Raised to GBX 725 at Canaccord Genuity

Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) (LON:APTD) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 725 ($9.47) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON APTD opened at GBX 590.65 ($7.72) on Wednesday. Aptitude Software Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 474.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 448.95. The company has a market capitalization of £333.30 million and a PE ratio of 54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
Aptitude Software Group plc (APTD.L) Company Profile
