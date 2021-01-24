Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo Sells 1,000 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) General Counsel David C. Kuo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $10.47 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $240.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.52 million. Research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 212.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 373,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 254,300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,339,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,566,000 after buying an additional 338,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

