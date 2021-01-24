apM Coin Price Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and $504,057.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade apM Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy apM Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

