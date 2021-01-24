Antiample Hits Market Cap of $829,319.58 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Antiample has a market capitalization of $829,319.58 and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Antiample has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Antiample token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Antiample alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00055540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00130270 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00076395 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00288389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00039466 BTC.

Antiample Token Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

Antiample can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.