Analysts Set Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) PT at GBX 247

Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) (LON:RMG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 299.11 ($3.91).

RMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 568 ($7.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Royal Mail plc (RMG.L) from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of LON RMG traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 416.40 ($5.44). The stock had a trading volume of 4,241,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,370. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 189.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Royal Mail plc has a one year low of GBX 118.86 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 421.30 ($5.50).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

