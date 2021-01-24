Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT at $22.67

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages have commented on IDYA. Wedbush began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Throne sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $30,417.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $640,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.40. 193,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,664. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $534.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 2.11.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.83 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

