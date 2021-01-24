Analysts Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) PT at $64.00

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

DIOD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Diodes stock opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,550 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $286,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,426.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $119,755.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,849 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,547.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,646 shares of company stock worth $18,227,199 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

