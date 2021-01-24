Analysts Expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) will post $1.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Unum Group reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $304,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 911,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,341 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 213.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

