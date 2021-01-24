Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.26 Billion

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.20 billion and the highest is $3.37 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $13.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 90,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $9,815,624.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,540,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,443. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of -178.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $131.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day moving average of $104.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.