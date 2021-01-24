Analysts Expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Minerva Neurosciences posted earnings of ($0.77) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerva Neurosciences.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Minerva Neurosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 86.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,705,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after buying an additional 791,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 259,002 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 53.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 233,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 80,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia.

