Analysts Expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). MercadoLibre reported earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.96) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. UBS Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. New Street Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,501.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,367,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,645 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,082,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,009,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after acquiring an additional 121,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 168,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,965.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,701.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,313.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12,280.79 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

