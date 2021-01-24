Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post sales of $94.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises reported sales of $90.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year sales of $361.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.60 million to $361.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $389.90 million, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $399.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $148,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. 17.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $17.49. The company has a market cap of $836.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

