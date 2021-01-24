Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.77). The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.61. Freeline Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

